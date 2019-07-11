China - Flood (CMA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 11 July 2019)

Continuous heavy rain has lead to floods and waterlogging in several provinces of south-eastern China.

As of 11 July, media report three fatalities and three missing persons in Youxian County (Hunan Province), and one missing person in Guangxi Province. Over 21,000 people were evacuated in Shaoyang City (Hunan Province) and other 9,302 residents have been relocated to safer locations in Guangxi, where at least 1,216 houses have been destroyed by heavy rain.

Relief operations are still ongoing in the provinces of Hunan, Jiangxi, Guangxi and Guizhou. Heavy rainfall is forecast to hit central Hunan and northern Guizhou on 11 and 12 July.