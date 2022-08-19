China

China - Flash floods (China Meteorological Administration Meteo forecast, media floodlist, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 August 2022)

News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original
  • Over the past few days, heavy rainfall has affected Qinghai Province (western China), causing flash floods, triggering mudslides and resulting in casualties and damage.
  • According to media reports, at least 16 people have died, 36 are still missing and more than 6,200 people have been affected across the Province.
  • Search and rescue operations conducted by 600 people and 107 vehicles are ongoing.
  • For the next 24 hours, moderate rain with localized thunderstorms is forecast over eastern Qinghai Province.

Related Content