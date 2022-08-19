Skip to main content
China
China - Flash floods (China Meteorological Administration Meteo forecast, media floodlist, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 August 2022)
- Format
-
News and Press Release
- Source
-
- Posted
-
- Originally published
-
- Origin
-
View original
- Over the past few days, heavy rainfall has affected Qinghai Province (western China), causing flash floods, triggering mudslides and resulting in casualties and damage.
- According to media reports, at least 16 people have died, 36 are still missing and more than 6,200 people have been affected across the Province.
- Search and rescue operations conducted by 600 people and 107 vehicles are ongoing.
- For the next 24 hours, moderate rain with localized thunderstorms is forecast over eastern Qinghai Province.