China: Fall Armyworm Expected to March into North China Plain in June

Based on field and industry reporting, Fall Armyworm (FAW) has spread across the Yangtze River and entered central China, reaching the border of Henan Province earlier this growing season than it did during last season. FAW’s movement to Northern China this year has occurred at least three months earlier than last year, making it highly likely that the pest will establish itself in Northeast China, the largest corn producing region in China. While some industry contacts and academics predict the country will suffer a corn deficit and corresponding soaring prices this year, the Chinese government released their official estimate that corn production will decline only 2.5 percent due to the pest.