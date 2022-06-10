China - Earthquakes (GDACS, USGS, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 10 June 2022)

-
Two earthquakes of magnitude 5.6 M (on 9 Jun at 16.03 UTC at a depth of 19 km) and 5.9 M (on 9 Jun at 17.28 UTC at a depth of 14 km) occurred in the Ngawa Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture (Sichuan Province, central China).
The 5.9 M was located 275 km northwest of Chengdu City (Sichuan Province).
Three aftershocks with magnitude up to 4.9 M have been recorded in the area.
USGS PAGER estimates that, following the 5.9 M earthquake, 3,000 people were exposed to strong shaking. According to media reports, there are no report of any casualties or damage