China - Earthquakes (GDACS, USGS, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 10 June 2022)

Two earthquakes of magnitude 5.6 M (on 9 Jun at 16.03 UTC at a depth of 19 km) and 5.9 M (on 9 Jun at 17.28 UTC at a depth of 14 km) occurred in the Ngawa Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture (Sichuan Province, central China).

The 5.9 M was located 275 km northwest of Chengdu City (Sichuan Province).

Three aftershocks with magnitude up to 4.9 M have been recorded in the area.