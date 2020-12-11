China + 1 more
China - Earthquake (USGS, GDACS, CWB, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 11 December 2020)
- An earthquake of 6.1 M at a depth of 73 km occurred offshore in the Philippine Sea, close to coastal north-eastern Taiwan island on 10 December at 13.19 UTC.
- The epicentre was located approximately 20 km east of Yilan City. USGS PAGER estimates that up to 835,000 people were exposed to moderate shaking.
- According to media, there are no immediate reports of fatalities, but minor damage to buildings occurred in Yilan and Taipei cities.
- Red warnings for heavy rainfall have been issued for northern Taiwan island, including Taipei and moderate to locally heavy rainfall is forecast over most of central and northern of the island on 11-12 December.