China - Earthquake update (Government of China, CEA, CMA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 June 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 19 Jun 2019 — View Original
- Following the earthquake of magnitude 5.8 in south-eastern Sichuan Province on 17 April at 14.55 UTC, the number of casualties and damage has increased.
- As of 19 June, official data puts the number of deaths at 13, at least 158 injured and more than 140,000 affected. Hydro-power plants, roads, communication facilities and at least 12,700 houses have been damaged.
- China's disaster relief authorities have launched a Level 3 emergency response in the area.