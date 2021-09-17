China - Earthquake, update (GDCAS, MEM) (ECHO Daily Flash of 17 September 2021)

Following the earthquake of 5.4 M that occurred in southeastern Sichuan Province on 15 September, the amount of casualties and damage has increased.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Management of the People's Republic of China, three people have died, 100 have been injured and 121,000 affected (the majority of them in the Luzhou City area). In addition, 1,400 houses have collapsed and more than 35,000 have been damaged.