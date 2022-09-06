China - Earthquake, update (GDACS, USGS, People's Government of Sichuan Province) (ECHO Daily Flash of 06 September 2022)

After the 6.6 M earthquake (6.8 M as reported by the national authorities) that hit Ludig County (Ganzi Prefecture, Sichuan Province) on 5 September at 4.52 UTC, the number of casualties has been increasing.

According to the People's Government of Sichuan Province, at least 46 people have died (including 29 people in Ganzi Prefecture and 17 people in Ya'an City), 16 are still missing and more than 50 others have been injured. In addition, more than 50,000 have been evacuated across Ganzi Prefecture and Ya'an City.

Furthermore, several roads have been damaged and blocked and 35,000 households have been affected by communication interruptions.