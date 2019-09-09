09 Sep 2019

China - Earthquake (GDACS, USGS, Weather China, Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 09 September 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 09 Sep 2019 View Original
  • An earthquake of 5.1 M at a depth of 10 km hit southeastern Sichuan Province (central China) on 7 September at 22.42 UTC.
  • The epicentre was located approximately 1 km south of Neijiang City (Sichuan province). According to media, as of 9 September, one person has died, 63 people have been injured, 10,883 people affected and 2,417 relocated. In addition, 132 houses have been destroyed and 5,041 damaged.
  • Rescue and emergency activities have been activated and are still ongoing.
  • For the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain is forecast over the affected area.

