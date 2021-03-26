China

China - Earthquake (GDACS, USGS, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 March 2021)

  • An earthquake of 5.4 M at a depth of 10 km hit western Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region (north-western China) on 23 March at 21.14 UTC (05.14 of 24 March local time). The epicentre was approximately 100 km north-east of Aksu City (Aksu Prefecture, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region).

  • USGS PAGER estimates that up to 13,000 people were exposed to strong shaking.

  • According to media reports, at least three people died across the Aksu Prefecture, 278 persons have been evacuated and 65 houses damaged.

