China - Earthquake (GDACS, USGS, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 March 2021)

An earthquake of 5.4 M at a depth of 10 km hit western Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region (north-western China) on 23 March at 21.14 UTC (05.14 of 24 March local time). The epicentre was approximately 100 km north-east of Aksu City (Aksu Prefecture, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region).

USGS PAGER estimates that up to 13,000 people were exposed to strong shaking.