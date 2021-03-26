China
China - Earthquake (GDACS, USGS, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 March 2021)
An earthquake of 5.4 M at a depth of 10 km hit western Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region (north-western China) on 23 March at 21.14 UTC (05.14 of 24 March local time). The epicentre was approximately 100 km north-east of Aksu City (Aksu Prefecture, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region).
USGS PAGER estimates that up to 13,000 people were exposed to strong shaking.
According to media reports, at least three people died across the Aksu Prefecture, 278 persons have been evacuated and 65 houses damaged.