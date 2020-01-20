China - Earthquake (GDACS, USGS, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 20 January 2020)

An earthquake of 6.0 M at a depth of 11 km hit the Kashgar Prefecturethe (autonomous Region of Xinjiang, north-western China) on 19 January at 13.27 UTC (21.27 local time). The epicentre was approximately 110 km north-northeast of Kashgar City (Xinjiang autonomous region).

A series of aftershocks of up to 4.9 M magnitude have been reported. US PAGER estimates that up to 16,000 people were exposed to very strong shaking and up to 81,000 to strong shaking.

According to media reports, as of 20 December, 3 people have been injured, including 1 in critical condition, and several buildings have been damaged. The authorities are conducting the damage assessment and deployed rescue teams to help the affected people. An evacuation order is underway across the affected area.

Based on the needs reported by the Xinjiang Red Cross Society of China (RCSC), the RCSC National Headquarters released tents, family kits, quilts and other emergency supplies to the affected area.