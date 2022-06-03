China - Earthquake ( GDACS, USGS, Government of Sichuan, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 3 June 2022)

An earthquake of 5.9 M (6.1 M as reported by the Government of Sichuan Province) at a depth of 10 km occurred in Lushan County (central Sichuan Province, southwestern China) on 1 June at 9.00 UTC (17.00 local time). The epicentre was located 45 km north of Yaan City (the most affected as reported by media) and 102 km west-southwest of Chengdu City, both in Sichuan Province.