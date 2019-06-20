China earthquake affects over 243,000 people

CHENGDU, June 19 (Xinhua) -- Around 243,880 people were affected after a 6.0-magnitude earthquake hit southwest China's Sichuan Province Monday, local authorities said Wednesday at a press conference.

As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, 13 people had died and 220 were injured. Among the injured, 153 people are receiving treatment in hospitals, according to Li Tinggen, secretary-general of the municipal government of Yibin.

The earthquake hit Changning County of Yibin at 10:55 p.m. Monday. The epicenter, with a depth of 16 km, was monitored at 28.34 degrees north latitude and 104.90 degrees east longitude, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.

More than 52,000 people were relocated in quake-hit areas. Over 20,000 houses collapsed or were severely damaged, the updated statistics showed.

Over 3,100 people joined the search and rescue work.

Currently, all coal mines in Yibin have been suspended and miners have been evacuated. Nineteen hazardous chemical companies are currently being checked.