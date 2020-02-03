03 Feb 2020

[China] Distribution of medical supplies in response to the Coronavirus outbreak

Report
from Peace Winds Japan
Published on 31 Jan 2020 View Original

In response to the outbreak of the Coronavirus in China, ARROWS, an airborne medical search and rescue organization run by the PWJ has begun emergency support activities. ARROWS will transport essential medical supplies including N95 masks, medical protective clothing, disposable gloves, face covers, and medical hats to China.

One Chinese ARROWS staff member will catch the Spring Airlines 12:30 flight from Saga to Shanghai on the 27th of January. After arriving, he will work with the local welfare organization and partner group Ramunion to distribute essential emergency medical supplies to hospitals in Wuhan and Shanghai.

On the 30th of January, as part of the first set of supplies, 1680 N95 masks and 1900 disposable medical latex gloves were delivered to local partner organization Ramunion as well as the Changhai Hospital. Since Wuhan City currently has priority on medical support, many hospitals in Shanghai are running low on medical supplies. The director of the Changhai hospital told us smiling, “Please pass on our gratitude to the Japanese people. Thank you very much!” after supplies were handed over. The PeaceWinds staff member also went around surveying pharmacies in Shanghai to investigate the availability of medical goods. Masks and disinfectants were sold out indicating high demand. Not only this, over 90% of restaurants were closed and with the probability of supermarkets and convenience stores also closing increasing, the situation has the potential to get worse.

In addition, two ARROWS doctors in Japan continue to research and analyze data regarding the virus to supplement local relief efforts. In order to prevent infection of both international and local staff, before and after dispatch ARROWS doctors will guide and conduct tests that take into account various factors such as route of infection, mortality, new mutations, characteristics of the virus, what to do if there is suspicion of infection etc.

Not only this, the local situation regarding security is also being monitored to ensure safety of the staff. When returning to Japan, careful consideration of physical condition of the staff is taken to ensure that the disease is not brought in and spread in Japan.

In order to stem the outbreak of the Coronavirus, we must all work together to save as many lives as possible. Thank you for your support and cooperation.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.