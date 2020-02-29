China boosts 350 mln tonnes of man-made precipitation to lower risks of forest fires, ease drought

BEIJING, Feb. 29 (Xinhua) -- China has used artificial means to boost 350 million tonnes of precipitation to lower the risks of forest fires and ease drought, sources with the China Meteorological Administration said Saturday.

The artificial precipitation was implemented from the air and the land by local meteorological departments from Wednesday to Friday, covering 292,000 square kilometers, according to the administration.

China has seen less rainfall in some regions since February. The administration has required local meteorological departments to increase man-made precipitation while following the guidance of epidemic prevention and control.

From Wednesday to Friday, 14 flights have implemented aircraft artificial precipitation in four provinces and municipalities, and artificial precipitation from the land has been done more than 450 times in 15 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities.