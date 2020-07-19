China allocates relief supplies to flood-hit regions

Source: Xinhua| 2020-07-18 00:49:38|Editor: huaxia

BEIJING, July 17 (Xinhua) -- China has allocated additional emergency supplies to the provinces of Anhui and Hunan in support of local flood control and disaster relief work, the Ministry of Emergency Management (MEM) said on Friday.

Following a batch of relief supplies sent on July 9, a total of 10,000 folding beds, 5,000 blankets, and 5,000 quilts were allocated to Anhui by the State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters, the MEM, and the National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration on Friday.

Flood-control materials, including 2 million woven bags and 1.5 million square meters of polyethylene woven cloth, were dispatched to Hunan on the same day.

As heavy rainfalls are expected in areas along the Yangtze River and Taihu Lake in late July, local authorities have been urged to further implement measures in disaster prevention and emergency relief work, while strengthening security monitoring of key dams, rivers, and reservoirs. Enditem