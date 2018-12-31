31 Dec 2018

China allocates fund for natural disaster relief

Report
from Xinhua
Published on 30 Dec 2018

Editor: Yamei

BEIJING, Dec. 30 (Xinhua) -- China's central government has allocated a fund of 595 million yuan (86.7 million U.S. dollars) to address the adverse impact of natural disasters in the agricultural sector.

The fund will be used for relieving drought and blizzards in Inner Mongolia and Tibet autonomous regions as well as Gansu Province, according to the Ministry of Finance.

Part of the money will also be channeled to Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and Fujian, Jiangxi, Sichuan and Heilongjiang provinces for plant disease treatment and pest control.

Regions in southwestern Yunnan Province, which were affected by floods discharged from a landslide-formed barrier lake on the Jinsha River, will also get funds for disaster relief in the agricultural sector.

The ministry urged efforts to intensify management of the central subsidy fund, accelerate fund appropriation and use the funds more effectively.

