China allocates fund for disaster relief

BEIJING, Dec. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese central government has allocated a fund of 5.2 billion yuan (about 754 million U.S. dollars) for disaster relief in the winter of 2018 and the spring of next year.

The fund will be used for relieving people from disasters during the harsh winter and spring period, and safeguarding their daily necessities, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management and Ministry of Finance.

Some regions in China have constantly suffered from cold weather and snowfall this winter, and earthquakes and landslides occurred occasionally, the ministries said, urging local governments to safeguard people's lives and property.