China allocates disaster relief supplies to flood-hit Jiangxi

BEIJING, July 11 (Xinhua) -- China has allocated a batch of supplies to east China's Jiangxi Province, in support of local flood control and disaster relief work, the Ministry of Emergency Management (MEM) said Saturday.

A total of 190 boats, 3,000 tents, 10,000 folding beds, 10,000 blankets and 20,000 quilts were jointly allocated by the State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters, the MEM and National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration.

The country's emergency rescue teams have relocated over 61,000 people and rescued 14,866 since the flood season started, the MEM said.

Jiangxi on Saturday upgraded its emergency response for flood from level II to level I. As of 5:00 p.m. Saturday, the floods starting from Monday had affected over 5.21 million residents in the province, causing direct economic losses at around 6.49 billion yuan (about 928 million U.S. dollars). Enditem