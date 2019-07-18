China allocates disaster relief supplies to flood-hit Hunan

BEIJING, July 17 (Xinhua) -- China's disaster relief authorities have dispatched a second batch of supplies to areas hit by floods and rainstorms in central China's Hunan Province.

A total of 8,000 folding beds, 8,000 sets of folding tables and chairs, and 5,000 quilts were allocated by the the Ministry of Emergency Management (MEM) and National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration, to support local government's relief work, the MEM said Wednesday.

The Office of State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters earlier launched an emergency response as Hunan Province has been suffering from severe rainstorms and floods.

The first batch of supplies included 1,000 tents, 10,000 quilts, 5,000 folding beds, as well as 6,000 sets of folding tables and chairs, according to the MEM.