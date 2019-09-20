China allocates 91 mln yuan for disaster relief

BEIJING, Sept. 19 (Xinhua) -- China has allocated 91 million yuan (about 12.87 million U.S. dollars) of disaster relief fund to southwest China's Sichuan Province after floods and mudslides hit the province last month.

The fund will support those affected in the Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, which was battered by heavy downpours and rain-triggered disasters in late August, the Ministry of Emergency Management said in an online statement Thursday.

The fund will also be used to restore and rebuild damaged houses, and comfort the families of the victims, the ministry said.