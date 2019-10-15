China allocates 72 mln yuan for drought relief

Editor: Mu Xuequan

BEIJING, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- Ministries of finance and emergency management on Monday allocated an emergency funding of 72 million yuan (about 10.2 million U.S. dollars) for drought relief in north China's Shanxi Province.

The fund will be used to improve local residents' living conditions that were severely affected by a prolonged drought.

The central government activated a level-IV emergency response last month and deployed a work team in Shanxi's disaster-hit areas to monitor the conditions and help with disaster relief.