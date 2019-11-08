China allocates 418 mln yuan for drought relief

Editor: mingmei

BEIJING, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Emergency Management (MEM) on Thursday allocated a total of 418 million yuan (about 59.7 million U.S. dollars) for drought relief in seven provincial-level regions.

The emergency fund will be allocated to Shanxi, Anhui, Jiangxi, Hubei, Hunan, Guangxi and Chongqing, the MEM said.

Of the total, 250 million yuan will be used for drought relief and 168 million yuan for improving local residents' living conditions that were severely affected by a prolonged drought.

The MEM has dispatched eight work teams to assist in disaster relief in areas severely affected by drought.

The central government has activated a level-IV emergency response, the lowest in China's four-tier national emergency response system, and deployed over 400 teams in disaster-hit areas for drought prevention and disaster relief, the MEM said.