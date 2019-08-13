China allocates 378 mln yuan for Typhoon Lekima relief

BEIJING, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) -- China has allocated 378 million yuan (about 53.75 million U.S. dollars) to five provincial-level regions hit by natural disasters, the Ministry of Emergency Management said Tuesday.

The money will be used for the search and rescue of victims, inspection and monitoring to prevent secondary disasters, as well as emergency evacuation, the ministry said on its website.

In breakdown, 115 million yuan was channeled to central China's Hunan Province, 102 million yuan was allocated to southwest Yunnan Province, while the remaining would go to the provinces of Jiangxi and Guizhou as well as Chongqing Municipality, according to the ministry.

The ministry has dispatched several work teams to these regions to guide local disaster relief work.