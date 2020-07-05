China allocates 211 mln yuan for flood relief

Source: Xinhua| 2020-07-03 20:27:37 | Editor: huaxia

BEIJING, July 3 (Xinhua) -- China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) on Friday said it has allocated relief funds totaling 211 million yuan (about 29.87 million U.S. dollars) to flood-hit provinces.

The funds were part of the central government's budget investment for disaster relief and emergency subsidies, which would be used for restoring infrastructure and public welfare facilities in disaster-hit regions, including Guangxi, Guizhou, Sichuan and Hunan, according to the NDRC.

Since the beginning of June, floods have affected about 12 million people in 13 provincial-level regions in southern China.