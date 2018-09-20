China allocates 150 mln yuan for disaster relief

Editor: Xiang Bo

BEIJING, Sept. 19 (Xinhua) -- China's central government has distributed funds totaling 150 million yuan (about 21.9 million U.S. dollars) in disaster relief to areas in Yunnan Province hit by an earthquake, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management.

The funds were allocated to Mojiang county, which was hit by a magnitude 5.9 earthquake on Sept. 8, with 28 people injured and nearly 5,000 residents relocated so far.

The funds will be used for relocation, emergency livelihood support, rebuilding damaged homes and compensation for the injured, according to the ministry.

China's disaster relief authorities have launched a level IV emergency response in the area, sending multiple workgroups to assist with local disaster relief work.