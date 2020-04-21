China allocates 130 mln yuan for disaster relief

BEIJING, April 17 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Emergency Management (MEM) have allocated emergency funding of 130 million yuan (about 18.38 million U.S. dollars) for flood control and drought relief in two provincial-level regions.

Of the total, 100 million yuan will be used in Yunnan Province for drought relief due to serious water shortage in some areas of the province, the MEM said.

In addition, 30 million yuan of the funds will be channeled to the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region for flood control, according to the MEM. Enditem