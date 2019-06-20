China allocates 100 million yuan to support rescue work in quake-hit province: ministry

BEIJING, June 19 (Xinhua) -- The Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Emergency Management on Wednesday allocated 100 million yuan (14.51 million U.S. dollars) to southwest China's Sichuan Province to support rescue operations after the province was hit by a 6.0-magnitude earthquake.

The government has supplied 5,000 tents, 10,000 folding beds and 20,000 quilts to the quake-hit areas for the victims.

As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, around 243,880 people had been affected by the earthquake. Thirteen people died and 220 were injured. More than 52,000 people were relocated from quake-hit areas. Over 20,000 houses collapsed or were severely damaged, the updated statistics showed.