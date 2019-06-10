China activates emergency response to support flood-hit Jiangxi

Editor: Liangyu

BEIJING, June 9 (Xinhua) -- The China National Commission for Disaster Reduction and the Ministry of Emergency Management (MEM) jointly activated a level-IV emergency response on Sunday after rainstorms triggered floods in east China's Jiangxi Province.

A special work team has been sent to the disaster areas to provide guidance in disaster relief, according to the MEM.

Six people have been confirmed dead and one missing after strong winds, hail and rainstorm-triggered floods hit the province, local authorities said Sunday.

The MEM has dispatched 2,000 tents, 10,000 folding beds and 20,000 cotton-padded quilts to the disaster-hit areas.