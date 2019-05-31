China activates emergency response to support flood-hit Guangxi

Editor: ZX

BEIJING, May 30 (Xinhua) -- The China National Commission for Disaster Reduction and the Ministry of Emergency Management (MEM) jointly activated a level-IV emergency response on Wednesday after heavy downpours wreaked havoc in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

A special work team has been sent to the disaster area to provide guidance in disaster relief, according to the MEM.

As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, more than 350,000 residents have been affected by the heavy downpours, which killed at least nine people. Three remained missing.

More than 23,000 hectares of crops were damaged and 539 houses were seriously damaged or collapsed, according to the local emergency agency.

The region has taken various disaster relief measures, erecting tents and distributing clothing and quilts for affected residents, and helped residents transfer their property to reduce their losses.