Cargo Flight to Wuhan to Carry Relief Supplies through Private-Public Cooperation over COVID-19 Outbreak

1. Relief supplies donated by provincial governments, enterprises and private organizations of the Republic of Korea (ROK) to Wuhan, the People’s Republic of China, will be delivered by an extra cargo flight that the ROK government will dispatch to the region on February 19.

2. Previously, the ROK government, in cooperation with the private sector, airlifted emergency relief goods donated by the ROK’s private organizations to Wuhan by the extra flights operated on January 30 and 31 to help Korean residents in Wuhan return home to the ROK, as well as by the extra cargo flight on February 3. The forthcoming operation of the cargo flight is part of such efforts.

- The relief supplies will include those provided by alumni associations of Koreans who have studied in China and particularly at Wuhan University as previously announced, as well as those from the ROK’s provincial government and enterprises, such as the government of Chungcheongbuk-do, POSCO and Sungjoo Foundation.

3. Apart from such assistance, under its plan to offer assistance worth a total of 5 million U.S. dollars to China, the ROK government, in consultation with the Chinese government, has been providing relief supplies to such Chinese regions as Chongqing, Shanghai, Anhui province, Zhejiang province, and Jiangsu province.

- In doing so, the government is mainly providing face-shield masks, medical gloves and spray-type sterilizer products, fully taking into account the demand and supply of relief materials at home.

4. The assistance offered jointly by the ROK’s government, enterprises and private organizations is expected to greatly help the government and people of China on their efforts to overcome the spread of the COVID-19, and to contribute to ensuring the safety of Korean people.