Canada supports China’s ongoing response to novel coronavirus outbreak

News release

February 9, 2020 - Ottawa, Ontario - Global Affairs Canada

Canada is working with its partners and international organizations to control the spread of the novel coronavirus. This is vital to helping those affected and protecting the health and safety of people around the world.

To support China’s ongoing response to the outbreak, Canada has deployed approximately 16 tonnes of personal protective equipment, such as clothing, face shields, masks, goggles and gloves to the country since February 4, 2020.

This equipment has been provided in collaboration with the Canadian Red Cross and the Red Cross Society of China.

Quotes

“Our deepest thoughts are with all those affected by this outbreak. We continue to monitor the situation and stand ready to provide further assistance as needed.”

— François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Foreign Affairs

“Canada is saddened by the impact of the novel coronavirus outbreak, especially the loss of life, on the Chinese population. Personal protective equipment is essential to prevent and limit the spread of the virus.”

— Karina Gould, Minister of International Development

Quick facts

On January 31, 2020, the World Health Organization declared the current outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.

Global efforts are ongoing to contain further spread of the virus.