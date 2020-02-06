Asia Pacific: Coronavirus outbreak - Information bulletin no. 1

This bulletin is being issued for information only and reflects the current situation and details available at this time. The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) Asia Pacific Regional Office (APRO) is assessing the situation and is potentially seeking funding through Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) activation.

The situation

On 31 December 2019, the Wuhan city in China was reported to have cases of unknown pneumonic disease. On 9 January 2020, the virus was identified to be a Coronavirus – a virus from a broad family that can range from less severe cases similar to the common cold to more serious illnesses including Severe acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS). The novel coronavirus is named as 2019-nCoV. By 23 January, 571 cases were confirmed, primarily in Wuhan Province in China, with some individuals carrying the disease outside China including to Thailand, Republic of Korea and Japan. The number of suspected cases is growing fast in China, and as people get tested, the number of confirmed cases will rise. Below is the chronology of the outbreak since 31 December 2019:

31 December 2019

The government of China reported a cluster of cases of pneumonia of unknown cause in Wuhan, Hubei Province.

1 January 2020

The market suspected to be the origin of the outbreak is closed.

9 January 2020

WHO announces that the outbreak in Wuhan is caused by a previously unknown type of coronavirus. The virus is called 2019-nCoV.

11 January 2020

The first death of coronavirus was declared by Chinese health authorities.

13 January 2020

The virus spreads cross borders for the first time as Thailand announces their first case, a person who has travelled from Wuhan.

16 January 2020

The first case of the virus is confirmed in Japan, also exported from Wuhan.

17-19 January 2020

The number of confirmed cases identifies grew exponentially as the testing for the virus enables reliable results.

20 January 2020

Republic of Korea reported the first case of novel coronavirus.

There remain uncertainties about the severity of this epidemic; the mode of transmission and infectiousness are yet to be defined. Based on the current understanding of the new coronavirus, maximum incubation period is 14 days. The IFRC APRO, through the IFRC Country Offices (CO) and Country Cluster Support Teams (CCST), is monitoring and assessing the situation and taking steps to help National Societies prepare for the outbreak and manage risks. It is still unknown whether human-to-human transmission is possible, and reflecting the previous lessons learned from SARS and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), it is important to be prepared and ready to respond.