Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (6 - 13 August 2019)

MYANMAR

Nearly 100,000 people are currently displaced across Myanmar due to heavy monsoon rains and floods, as of 12 August, with nearly 60 people dead in a landslide in Mon State and many missing.

Since the beginning of the monsoon in late June, more than 170,000 people have been displaced at one point or another ,with people returning home in areas where floods have receded. More than 34,000 people and more than 23,000 people are sheltering in evacuation sites in Mon State and Bago Region, respectively. Heavy rains are expected to continue during the peak of the monsoon period. Kayin State and Taninthargyi Region are also severely affected and will continue to be a concern.

INDIA

Floods and rains have continued across India, with Gujarat, Kerala, Karnataka and Maharashtra states the worst hit, with nearly 200 people killed and 1.2 million people affected. At least nine people were killed in landslides in Uttarakhand and Jammu following heavy rains and five people in West Bengal and Odisha in rain-related incidents. In Kerala, nearly 400,000 people are displaced and sheltering in relief camps. Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Indian Armed Forces, state disaster response forces, and local authorities are providing relief assitance and are conducting rescue operations in affected areas.

BANGLADESH

Monsoon rains have continued to cause damages and to displace people across 28 districts in Bangladesh, including damages to 6,641 kilometers of roads, 1,275 bridges and culverts, and 1,515 kilometers of embankments. Over 260,000 people been displaced, with most housed in makeshift shelters or on embankments. While some people have started to return in areas where waters have receded, riverbank erosion has permanently destroyed homes and settlements in other areas.

CHINA

Tropical Cyclone Lekima made landfall on 10 August in the city of Wenling in Zhejiang Province and made a second landfall on Sunday on the coast of Qingdao in Shandong Province. As it passed over eastern China, there were fatalities and damages in eight provinces and in the city of Shanghai, with Zhejiang and Shandong being the most affected provinces. As of 12 August, Lekima has left 45 dead and 21 missing, affecting nearly 9 million people and forcing the relocation of 1.7 million people, of which 1.3 million have already returned safely. Heavy rains and strong gales as well as floods and landslides have caused the collapse of 5,300 houses, damages to 42,000 houses, and damages to 531,000 hectares of crops. The Government of China allocated 300 million yuan (US$42.7 million) to support rescue and relief efforts and more than 30,000 firefighters have been mobilized.