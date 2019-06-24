Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (18 - 24 June 2019)

PHILIPPINES

Heavy rainfall has been affecting Maguindanao Province since 6 June, resulting in flooding in Datu Salibo, Sultan Sa Barongis and Datu Piang municipalities. At least 45,000 people have been displaced and an assessment of the number of affected people in Datu Piang is ongoing. The Department of Social Welfare and Development is providing emergency assistance to the affected people.

INDONESIA

Approximately 22,500 people remain affected by floods and landslides following days of heavy rain in Konawe Regency, Southeast Sulawesi Province. The local disaster management agency (BPBD) has undertaken evacuations and continues to monitor the situation. The local authorities have been providing assistance, and disaster management rapid response teams have been deployed to provide health services across the affected areas.

CHINA

On 17 June, a 6.0 magnitude earthquake at a depth of 16 km struck near Yibin City in Sichuan Province, killing 13 people and injuring 200 people. About 168,000 people were affected and more than 15,800 people were temporarily relocated. The earthquake also damaged infrastructure including homes, roads, electricity, and communication. China's disaster relief authorities have launched a Level 3 emergency response and have dispatched 5,000 tents, 10,000 folding beds, and 20,000 quilts to the quake-hit areas. The affected area has experienced a number of aftershocks, including a 5.4 magnitude earthquake on 22 June which injured 19 people.

MYANMAR

More than 200 people including some 100 children from four villages in Kutkai Township of Shan State were displaced by fighting between the Myanmar Military and the Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) on 16 June. This is the second time that the same people have been displaced by fighting since late 2018. Local authorities and humanitarian organizations took care of their immediate needs, and subsequently, as of 24 June, most of the displaced people returned home.

Mobile internet services in nine townships of Rakhine and Chin states have been suspended since 21 June. The Myanmar Ministry of Transport and Communications directed all mobile operators in the country to shut down mobile data services in these townships. In Rakhine State, fighting between the Arakan Army and the Myanmar has seen a recent surge in fighting and some 23,000 people are currently displaced in Rakhine and Chin.

AFGHANISTAN

As of 17 June, more than 34,000 people are displaced following clashes between Non-State Armed Groups (NSAGs) and the Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) in Baharak,

Eshkamesh and Namak-ab districts in Takhar Province. Initial reports suggest that most of the displaced people have moved to the provincial capital, Taloqan City, and others were displaced to the centre of Eshkamesh District. Inter-agency needs assessments are ongoing. As of 24 June, about 5,000 affected people have been provided with humanitarian assistance, inclduing food, non-food items, tents, water, and sanitation.