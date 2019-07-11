11 Jul 2019

Armed police making all-out efforts to battle flooding in S. China

Report
from Xinhua
Published on 10 Jul 2019 View Original

BEIJING, July 10 (Xinhua) -- Armed police are working hard to help with flooding rescue and relief efforts in southern China's Hunan, Jiangxi, Zhejiang and Fujian provinces where heavy rain since July 6 has caused mountain torrents, landslides and urban waterlogging.

So far around 5,000 people affected by the floods have been relocated, and more than 10 emergencies, including dike breaches, piping and landslides, were tackled thanks to armed police officers' help, according to armed police sources on Wednesday.

More than 1,000 armed police officers have been dispatched to help with the flooding rescue and relief work over the past several days.

In Fujian Province, two trapped residents were rescued after five hours thanks to 13 armed police officers who rushed to the scene immediately after a landslide hit Hebin subdistrict, Pucheng County on Tuesday.

Local units of the armed police have been ordered to stand ready for more rescue and relief missions as parts of Zhejiang, Fujian, Jiangxi, Guangdong and Guangxi, according to meteorological agencies, are expecting continuous heavy rain in the coming days.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.