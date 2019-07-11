Armed police making all-out efforts to battle flooding in S. China

BEIJING, July 10 (Xinhua) -- Armed police are working hard to help with flooding rescue and relief efforts in southern China's Hunan, Jiangxi, Zhejiang and Fujian provinces where heavy rain since July 6 has caused mountain torrents, landslides and urban waterlogging.

So far around 5,000 people affected by the floods have been relocated, and more than 10 emergencies, including dike breaches, piping and landslides, were tackled thanks to armed police officers' help, according to armed police sources on Wednesday.

More than 1,000 armed police officers have been dispatched to help with the flooding rescue and relief work over the past several days.

In Fujian Province, two trapped residents were rescued after five hours thanks to 13 armed police officers who rushed to the scene immediately after a landslide hit Hebin subdistrict, Pucheng County on Tuesday.

Local units of the armed police have been ordered to stand ready for more rescue and relief missions as parts of Zhejiang, Fujian, Jiangxi, Guangdong and Guangxi, according to meteorological agencies, are expecting continuous heavy rain in the coming days.