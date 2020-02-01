Announcement on Prevention and Control of the Novel Coronavirus-Related Pneumonia by General Administration of Customs and National Health Commission

GACC Announcement No.15 of 2020

The novel coronavirus-related pneumonia, an acute respiratory infectious disease caused by the novel coronavirus, was first discovered in Wuhan, Hubei Province in December 2019. Major symptoms of the disease include fever, fatigue and cough. The World Health Organization has named the coronavirus “2019-nCov”. The State Council of the People’s Republic of China has approved the inclusion of the novel coronavirus-related pneumonia into the quarantinable diseases listed in the Frontier Health and Quarantine Law of the People’s Republic of China.

To guide the prevention and control of the novel coronavirus-related pneumonia at points of entry in a law-based, scientific, orderly and effective manner, and better protect the health of international travellers from the disease, in accordance with the Frontier Health and Quarantine Law of the People’s Republic of China and its implementation rules, as well as the International Health Regulations (2005), the following announcement is hereby promulgated.

I. International travellers , if having such symptoms as fever, cough, breathing difficulty or other feelings of being unwell at points of entry, should immediately declare to Customs, and cooperate with temperature monitoring, medical examination and observation, as well as other public health measures.

II. International travellers, if having such symptoms as fever, cough, breathing difficulty or other feelings of being unwell on the conveyance, should immediately declare to the attendants on board. In such cases, the person in charge of the conveyance should provide the traveller with personal protective equipment and declare to Customs at points of entry in time.

III. International travellers should keep good personal hygiene during travel by washing hands regularly, wearing face masks and avoiding contact with patients with acute respiratory infections.

If you have symptoms of acute respiratory infections such as fever occurring with cough, breathing difficulty, among others, seek medical care immediately and share previous travel history with your health care provider.

IV. Inbound travellers can learn about latest health related information on the official website of the National Health Commission of the People’s Republic of China, and should seek medical care immediately and share previous travel history with health care provider if having relevant symptoms.

V. Customs will, according to the epidemic situation, adjust prevention and control measures at points of entry on a real-time basis.

This announcement shall come into force on the date of promulgation and shall be valid for 3 months.

General Administration of Customs of the People’s Republic of China National Health Commission of the People’s Republic of China January 24, 2020

(All information is authentic in Chinese and the English version is provided for reference only. In case of any discrepancy, the Chinese version shall prevail.)