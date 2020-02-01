01 Feb 2020

Announcement on Customs Formalities for Importing Donated Supplies for Tackling the Novel Coronavirus-Related Pneumonia

from Government of the People's Republic of China
Published on 25 Jan 2020 View Original
GACC Announcement No.17 of 2020

In order to ensure the fast clearance of donated supplies for tackling the novel coronavirus-related pneumonia, the applicable customs formalities are hereby announced as follows in accordance with the Customs Law of the People’s Republic of China and other related laws and regulations.

I. Green lanes have been set up at local customs districts to facilitate quick inspection and release of imported pharmaceuticals, disinfection supplies, protective supplies, treatment equipment and other disease prevention and control related goods.
In emergency situations, goods may be released upon registration followed by appropriate formalities. Medical supplies for the purpose of disease prevention and control，which require import medicine permits, may be released by Customs if there is a certificate issued by the medical competent authority, followed by appropriate formalities.

II. In emergency situations, goods listed in the Interim Measures for the Exemption of Import Duties on Charitable Donated Materials (Announcement No. 102 [2015] of the Ministry of Finance, the General Administration of Customs and the State Administration of Taxation) may be released upon registration, followed by appropriate duty exemption procedures.

III. More information is available on China Customs hotline 12360.
General Administration of Customs of the People’s Republic of China January 25, 2020

(All information is authentic in Chinese and the English version is provided for reference only. In case of any discrepancy, the Chinese version shall prevail.)

