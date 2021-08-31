AMDA Emergency Relief #2: Floods in Henan, China (30 August 2021)

For the assistance which AMDA provided in response to the floods that devastated Zhengzhou, Henan Province in China in mid-July, AMDA received letters of appreciation from China-related organizations that mediated the relief effort.

The aid took a form of funding as it was virtually not possible to dispatch relief personnel or send supplies due to the novel coronavirus and other obstacles. It was coordinated through AMDA’s registered doctor who had personal connections with China that introduced AMDA to two organizations, namely, the Henan Chamber of Commerce in Japan, and the Henan Association of Japan.

This time, the letters of gratitude were sent by the Henan Provincial Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese (pictured on the left) and the Henan Association of Japan (pictured on the right) to commend AMDA’s assistance.