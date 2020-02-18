AMDA Emergency Relief #2: Coronavirus Outbreak, China

In response to the coronavirus pandemic that has been wreaking havoc globally, AMDA Headquarters has been sending masks to China that were collected through AMDA’s worldwide network of chapters.

Japan’s health ministry said the virus has not shown any sign of waning in which over 44,000 people have been infected, with death toll already topping 1,100 around the globe (as of 12th February).

In addition to the first batch of masks that were sent earlier on, on the 5th AMDA sent 16,000 pieces of masks to Beijing which were initially donated by AMDA Nepal.

As of now, AMDA Cambodia as well as AMDA partners in Vietnam have been preparing to supply a total of about 3,000 masks to those in need of assistance. AMDA Headquarters is looking into further coordination by closely keeping in touch with local counterparts in China.