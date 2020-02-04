AMDA Emergency Relief #1: Coronavirus Outbreak, China

On February 3rd 2020 AMDA Headquarters donated 1,000 pieces of sanitary masks to China in response to the current coronavirus outbreak.

According to WHO, the viral pneumonia of unknown cause, which began spreading since December 2019 in Wuhan, Hubei Province, has now developed into a global health crisis in which 14,557 people have been infected worldwide as of February 2nd.

AMDA called on its international network of chapters and relevant organizations to see if sanitary masks could be procured in their own country in the hope of sending them to China. While it was understood that the situations surrounding the mask shortage was much the same in every country, to begin with AMDA Headquarters in Japan made the first donation with own stock of supplies to confront the crisis.

As of now, the coordination is still underway for further assistance.