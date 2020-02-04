04 Feb 2020

AMDA Emergency Relief #1: Coronavirus Outbreak, China

Report
from Association of Medical Doctors of Asia
Published on 04 Feb 2020
preview
Download PDF (21.86 KB)

On February 3rd 2020 AMDA Headquarters donated 1,000 pieces of sanitary masks to China in response to the current coronavirus outbreak.

According to WHO, the viral pneumonia of unknown cause, which began spreading since December 2019 in Wuhan, Hubei Province, has now developed into a global health crisis in which 14,557 people have been infected worldwide as of February 2nd.

AMDA called on its international network of chapters and relevant organizations to see if sanitary masks could be procured in their own country in the hope of sending them to China. While it was understood that the situations surrounding the mask shortage was much the same in every country, to begin with AMDA Headquarters in Japan made the first donation with own stock of supplies to confront the crisis.

As of now, the coordination is still underway for further assistance.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.