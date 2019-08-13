13 Aug 2019

Agricultural experts sent to aid relief efforts in China typhoon-hit region

Report
from Xinhua
Published on 13 Aug 2019 View Original

Source: Xinhua| 2019-08-13 17:37:10|Editor: huaxia

Over 100 senior agricultural experts have been deployed to help with relief efforts in regions hit by Typhoon Lekima.

HANGZHOU, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) -- Authorities in east China's Zhejiang Province have sent 35 teams with over 100 senior agricultural experts to aid relief efforts in the regions hit by Typhoon Lekima.

The ninth and strongest typhoon of the year has left 48 dead and 21 missing in the eastern Chinese provinces of Zhejiang, Shandong and Anhui. Zhejiang was the worst hit as the typhoon made the first landing there, leaving 39 dead and nine missing.

The typhoon, which local authorities called the most devastating one to hit Zhejiang since 1956, also inflicted heavy losses to agriculture.

Senior experts will work with around 10,000 agricultural technicians across the province to provide technical guidance to help resume production, said the provincial department of agriculture and rural affairs.

Local authorities are checking the agricultural, animal husbandry and fishing facilities to prevent secondary disasters.

The department also said local policy insurance firms have received 8,182 agriculture-related insurance claims worth of 210 million yuan (29.7 million U.S. dollars).

In the worst-hit city of Linhai, the floodwaters have receded and local residents are clearing their houses once inundated by 2.5 meters of water.

By Monday afternoon, the typhoon had left 8.97 million people impacted in the provinces of Zhejiang, Jiangsu, Shandong, Anhui, Fujian, Hebei, Liaoning and Jilin as well as the city of Shanghai, while some 1.71 million people were relocated, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management.

In Shandong, where the typhoon made a second landing, five people were killed, seven were missing and over 370,000 were relocated to safety.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.