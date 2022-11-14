ADB Briefs No. 222: Sponge Cities: Integrating Green and Gray Infrastructure to Build Climate Change Resilience in the People’s Republic of China (November 2022)

KEY POINTS

Rapidly increasing urbanization, together with climate change-related hazards from increased frequency and severity of extreme weather events, requires urgent urban adaptation.

Nature-based solutions (NbS) can enhance climate resilience, effectively reducing disaster risks such as those from floods, droughts, urban heat islands, desertification, and landslides.

The Sponge City program in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) supports water-related NbS and green infrastructure—such as wetlands, water retention parks, rain gardens, bioswales, pervious pavement, and green roofs—to improve water management and reduce urban runoff and flooding, while delivering many other ecosystem benefits.