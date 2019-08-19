19 Aug 2019

ACT Alliance Alert: Typhoon China (16 August 2019)

from ACT Alliance
SITUATION

In the afternoon of Saturday, 10 August 2019, the provinces of Zhengjia, Jiangsu, Shandong, Anhui, and Fujian in China, were hit by Tropical Cyclone Lekima. Peak wind gust was 240km/h with as much as 211 mm rainfall, making it the strongest 2019 typhoon to hit the country so far. As of 12 August,
Lekima has left 48 dead and 21 missing, affecting nearly 14.02 million people and forcing the relocation of 1.7million people. Heavy rains and strong gales as well as floods and landslides have caused the collapse of 13,000 houses, damages to 119,000 houses, while 996,000 hectares of crops were affected by the typhoon.

NEEDS

The typhoon has put the region in a state of crisis. The typhoon affected persons find themselves in a desperate situation, with many unmet vital humanitarian needs such as access to water, both drinking and sanitation.
The dire situation is further compounded for the typhoon affected people with vulnerabilities. There is a pressing necessity to provide immediate assistance to minimize loss of life and to ensure that the needs of the most vulnerable are covered first.

