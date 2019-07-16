16 Jul 2019

7 people dead or missing in flooding in east China's Jiangxi

Report
from Xinhua
Published on 15 Jul 2019

NANCHANG, July 15 (Xinhua) -- Seven people have died or are missing as a new round of heavy rains caused serious floods in east China's Jiangxi Province, local authorities said Monday.

The downpours started Friday and adversely impacted nearly 1.3 million people in eight cities. Apart from seven people who were killed or unaccounted for, 129,00 other residents were evacuated. A total of 1,620 houses collapsed in the floods, which also damaged 81,500 hectares of crops, according to the Jiangxi provincial emergency management bureau.

Direct economic losses were estimated at 2.82 billion yuan (about 410 million U.S. dollars).

As of Monday, the level of water in nine rivers in the province had surpassed flood-warning mark due to heavy rains. Poyang Lake, China's biggest freshwater lake, for instance, has seen its water keep rising above the flood-warning mark.

Disaster relief supplies, including cotton quilts and bamboo mats, have been sent and distributed to the affected areas, said local sources.

Local weather service forecasted that the rainy weather would last until Tuesday, warning locals against sporadic heavy rainfall and lightning.

