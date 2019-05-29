7 dead, 200,000 affected by rainstorms in Guangxi

Editor: Li Xia

NANNING, May 28 (Xinhua) -- Seven people have been killed and nearly 200,000 residents affected since heavy downpour hit south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region last Saturday, local authorities said Tuesday.

The regional emergency management administration said that influenced by weak cold air and warm and humid air currents from the sea, rainstorms had affected 21 counties of seven cities in Guangxi.

Housing and infrastructure damage as well as natural disasters including landslide and floods have been reported, according to the administration.

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, seven people were killed, four were injured and two remained missing. More than 9,170 hectares of crops were damaged, and 185 houses collapsed, with direct economic losses of 133.59 million yuan (19.3 million U.S. dollars).

Nearly 9,000 people have been relocated to safe places.

The region has taken various disaster relief measures, erecting tents and distributing clothing and quilts for affected residents, and helped residents transfer their property to reduce their losses.