10 Jun 2018

65,000 people affected by heavy rain in Yunnan

Report
from Xinhua
Published on 08 Jun 2018 View Original

KUNMING, June 8 (Xinhua) -- Around 65,000 people in southwest China's Yunnan Province have been affected by flooding caused by days of heavy downpours, according to local authorities.

As of 3 p.m. Thursday, the heavy rain starting from Saturday had affected around 65,000 people from eight prefectures and cities across the province, according to the provincial civil affairs bureau.

The flooding has also damaged more than 2,900 hectares of crops and nearly 200 houses.

The bureau warned local authorities and residents to take precautions against the floods.

