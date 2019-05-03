03 May 2019

6 confirmed dead in south China flood

Report
from Xinhua
Published on 02 May 2019 View Original

GUANGZHOU, May 2 (Xinhua) -- Six people were confirmed dead and two injured in a flash flood that hit a village in south China's Guangdong Province Monday night, local authorities said Thursday.

The rain-triggered flood hit Jitian Township, Zhuang-Yao Autonomous County of Lianshan in the city of Qingyuan around 9 p.m. on Monday, according to the city's emergency management bureau.

After receiving the report from the survivors, the county government dispatched rescuers to the site and found four bodies at 11 p.m..

The search for the missing two continued until Wednesday morning, when both the victims were found dead.

After a geological survey, the provincial geological environment monitoring station confirmed the accident was a natural disaster.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb hit a new record in 2018

In November 2018, 977,000 users visited ReliefWeb - the highest monthly usage since the site was launched more than 20 years ago.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.