11 Jun 2019

500 trapped by floods rescued in Guangdong

Report
from Xinhua
Published on 10 Jun 2019 View Original

Editor: Mu Xuequan

GUANGZHOU, June 10 (Xinhua) -- Authorities in south China's Guangdong Province said Monday they had rescued over 500 residents trapped by floods unleashed by the ongoing torrential downpour.

The trapped residents were from the town of Shangping, administered by Lianping County, the county government told Xinhua.

Intense rain continued to pelt Guangdong on Monday, disrupting traffic and communication and forcing all schools to suspend classes in the hard-hit Lianping County, the government said.

More than 5,000 residents in the county have been evacuated, and over 2,500 people have joined rescue missions.

The rainstorms have caused several landslides in Guangdong. On Monday, two people were pulled out of debris after their house was buried by a landslide in the county of Longchuan, firefighters said.

China's meteorological authority on Monday continued a yellow alert for heavy rain in the country's southern regions.

Rainstorm is expected to hit parts of Guangxi, Guangdong, Taiwan, Fujian, Jiangxi, Hunan, Guizhou and Yunnan over the next four days, the National Meteorological Center said.

Some southern regions have experienced torrential rains from June 6 to 9, with precipitation up to 350 mm in parts of Guizhou, Guangxi, Jiangxi, Zhejiang and Fujian.

