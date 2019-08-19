19 Aug 2019

5 dead, 3 missing as Typhoon Lekima sweeps through east China

Report
from Xinhua
Published on 18 Aug 2019

HEFEI, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) -- The death toll has risen to five while three others remained missing after Typhoon Lekima swept through the city of Ningguo in east China's Anhui Province, local authorities said Saturday.

Torrential rains brought by powerful Lekima hit a few counties and townships in Ningguo from last Friday to Saturday, causing debris flows and flash floods and leaving three dead and five missing. As of Saturday, the death toll rose to five, according to the local government.

The natural disaster has toppled 2,127 houses and damaged 14,658 hectares of crops in Ningguo, inflicting a direct economic loss of nearly 2.6 billion yuan (369.25 million U.S. dollars).

As of 5:00 p.m. Friday, more than 20,000 people including armed police, firefighters and volunteers were dispatched to help with the rescue work. The rescue team is still searching for the missing ones.

Communication service and water supply have been almost restored in the city, and efforts are still underway to restore electricity supply and repair roads, said local authorities.

